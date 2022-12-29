New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, UDR Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Scott + Scott, Robins Kaplan and Lowey Dannenberg, is part of a wave of cases accusing property owners of conspiring to fix lease rates through RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03835, Kramer v. RealPage Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 29, 2022, 5:13 PM