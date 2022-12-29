AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, UDR Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Scott + Scott, Robins Kaplan and Lowey Dannenberg, is part of a wave of cases accusing property owners of conspiring to fix lease rates through RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03835, Kramer v. RealPage Inc. et al.
Real Estate
December 29, 2022, 5:13 PM