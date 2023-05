New Suit - Consumer

PayPal was sued Monday in California Central District Court over allegedly fraudulent transfers. The lawsuit, for claims under the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed by Cardoza Law Corp. on behalf of Gregory Kramer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03293, Kramer v. Paypal, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Kramer

Plaintiffs

Cardoza Law Corporation

defendants

Paypal, Inc.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws