Who Got The Work

John C. Elliott of Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & Benmaier has entered an appearance for KBR Inc., the engineering and construction company formerly known as Kellogg Brown & Root, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 23 in Texas Southern District Court by the Carlson Law Firm on behalf of an employee who contends she sustained personal injuries from a sexual assult that occured in her overseas living quarters. KBR is also represented by Covington & Burling. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:22-cv-03661, Kramer v. KBR, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 07, 2022, 11:21 AM