New Suit - Federal Employers’ Liability Act

Union Pacific was sued Thursday in Nebraska District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by Hunegs, LeNeave & Kvas on behalf of Anton E. Krajewski. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03097, Krajewski v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Anton E. Krajewski

Plaintiffs

Hunegs, Leneave Law Firm - Minnesota

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act