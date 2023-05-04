New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase and Empire Nissan of Bay Ridge were sued Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Robert J. Nahoum on behalf of Erald Kraja, contends that Empire Nissan added unnecessary charges to the cost of a financed vehicle in order to raise the sales price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03377, Kraja v. Empire Nissan Of Bay Ridge et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Erald Kraja

The Law Offices Of Robert J. Nahoum

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

Empire Nissan Of Bay Ridge

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act