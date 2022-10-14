Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hiscox Insurance to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Morgan Lewis & Bockius on behalf of the New England Patriots and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of failing to provide a defense or indemnification against claims of copyright infringement. The case is 1:22-cv-11766, Kraft Sports and Entertainment LLC et al. v. Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 14, 2022, 6:28 PM