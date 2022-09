New Suit - Trade Secrets

Kraft Heinz filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Connolly Gallagher LLP; and Perkins Coie, pursues claims against former Kraft Heinz national distribution development manager, Zachary Klein, and Golden State Foods Corporation for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01136, Kraft Heinz Foods Company v. Klein et al.