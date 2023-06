New Suit - ERISA

Aetna Life Insurance was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court claiming millions of dollars in damages. The case was filed by McKool Smith on behalf of Kraft Heinz Co., which accuses Aetna of paying provider claims in error and retaining undisclosed fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00317, Kraft Heinz Company Employee Benefits Administration Board et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Kraft Heinz Company Employee Benefits Administration Board

Kraft Heinz Company Group Benefits Plan

Kraft Heinz Company Retiree Group Benefits Plan

Plaintiffs

McKool Smith

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations