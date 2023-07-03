Kraft Heinz Accuses Aetna of Fiduciary Breaches | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

The Kraft Heinz Co. is gearing for a major federal court battle with Aetna Inc., alleging the Hartford, Connecticut-based managed health care corporation violated its fiduciary duties to enrich itself at the plaintiff's expense. Using the Employment Retirement Security Act for its causes of action, Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, filed suit in the Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division. The lawsuit, The 'Kraft Heinz Co. Employee Benefits Administration Board v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.', states that since 2012 Aetna took more than $1.3 billion from Kraft Heinz to pay providers for medical services.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 6:27 PM

nature of claim: /