New Suit - Contract

McGlinchey Stafford filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Kpler Inc. The suit, seeking nearly $500,000 for unpaid services rendered, takes aim at Anchor Specialties, doing business as Anchor Energy Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00026, Kpler, Inc. v. Anchor Specialties, Ltd d/b/a Anchor Energy Services.

Energy

January 05, 2023, 12:07 PM