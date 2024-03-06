Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, has turned to attorney Melissa R. Smith of Gillam & Smith as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 19 in Texas Western District Court by Addyhart PC on behalf of KP Innovations 2, asserts a single patent related to smart phones with two cameras. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert L. Pitman, is 1:24-cv-00170, Kp Innovations 2, LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

March 06, 2024, 9:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Kp Innovations 2, LLC

Plaintiffs

Addyhart P.C.

defendants

Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Gillam And Smith, LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims