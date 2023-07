News From Law.com

U.S. Century Bank shareholders filed a $30 million federal class action in Miami over allegations that current and former corporate directors allegedly committed a breach of fiduciary duty to enrich themselves and the "out-of-state people" at the private equity funds they represent that hold the financial institution's preferred stock, allegedly at the expense of the community they serve.

July 06, 2023, 3:00 PM

