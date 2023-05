Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lavin O'Neil Ricci Cedrone & DiSipio on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kia America to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective 2016 Kia Soul, was filed by Efrom J. Gross Esq. on behalf of Jane Kozlovskaya. The case is 1:23-cv-03995, Kozlovskaya v. Kia America, Inc.

Automotive

May 30, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Kozlovskaya

defendants

Kia America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lavin ONeil Ricci

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims