New Suit - Employment

Fuel and chemical testing company Intertek USA and John F. Stachowiak were sued on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Schenck Price Smith & King on behalf of an interviewee who was allegedly sexually assaulted during a job interview. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02079, Kozak v. Intertek USA Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 13, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Iryna Kozak

Plaintiffs

Schenck, Price, Smith & King

defendants

Intertek USA Inc.

John F Stachowiak

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims