New Suit - Personal Injury

Schenck, Price, Smith & King filed a sexual assault lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court against Intertek USA Inc. and John F. Stachowiak. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02079, Kozak v. Intertek USA Inc. et al.

New Jersey

April 13, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Iryna Kozak

Plaintiffs

Schenck, Price, Smith & King

defendants

Intertek USA Inc.

John F Stachowiak

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims