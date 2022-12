Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walgreens to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Haberman Law on behalf of Charlotte Kowalski. The case is 2:22-cv-05113, Kowalski v. Walgreens Family Of Companies et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 22, 2022, 12:57 PM