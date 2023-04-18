New Suit - Employment

Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber on behalf of Tammy Kovnesky and Travis Kovnesky, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of misclassifying janitors and maintenance workers as independent contractors. The case is 3:23-cv-01879, Kovnesky et al. v. Field Asset Services Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 18, 2023, 8:30 PM

