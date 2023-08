Removed To Federal Court

Clyde & Co. removed a lawsuit against Great Divide Insurance Aug. 8 in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Bandklayder & Feuer on behalf of Michael Koven. The case is 1:23-cv-22970, Koven v. Great Divide Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 8:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Koven

Plaintiffs

Daniel K. Bandklayder, P.A.

defendants

Great Divide Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute