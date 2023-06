New Suit - Patent

Google was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Horwood Marcus & Berk and Reichman Jorgensen Lehman Feldberg on behalf of Kove IO Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04244, Kove IO, Inc. v. Google LLC.

Technology

June 30, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Kove IO, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Horwood Marcus & Berk Chartered

defendants

Google LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims