Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Floor and Decor Outlets of America and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Valiant Law on behalf of David Kovalsky. The case is 2:22-cv-08872, Kovalsky v. Floor and Decor Outlets of America Inc. et al.

California

December 07, 2022, 6:32 PM