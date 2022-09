Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Nazareth Hospital and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Sergei Kovalev. The case is 2:22-cv-03551, Kovalev v. Hospital et al.

Pennsylvania

September 06, 2022, 3:34 PM