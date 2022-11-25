Who Got The Work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners Lynne Hermle, Joseph Liburt and senior associate Kate Juvinall have stepped in to represent Kirkland & Ellis in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 12 in California Northern District Court by former San Francisco-based Kirkland intellectual property litigation associate Zoya Kovalen. The suit, filed pro se by Kovalen, accuses Kirkland of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff in retaliation for speaking out about the disparity in treatment and pay relative to male associates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 3:22-cv-05990, Kovalenko v. Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Legal Services

November 25, 2022, 6:20 AM