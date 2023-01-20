New Suit - Class Action

LHC Group, a provider of in-home health care services, and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA class action Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendant offering and maintaining funds with higher-cost share classes when identical lower cost class shares were available. The class is represented by the Law Office of Kenneth Starcher; Christina Humphrey Law; and the Tower Legal Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00051, Kovach v. LHC Group, Inc.

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 3:46 PM