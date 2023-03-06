Who Got The Work

Eric W. Iskra of Spilman Thomas & Battle has entered an appearance for LHC Group, a provider of in-home health care services, and other defendants in a pending ERISA class action. The suit, filed Jan. 20 in West Virginia Southern District Court, accuses the defendant of offering and maintaining funds with higher-cost share classes when identical lower cost class shares were available. The class is represented by the Law Office of Kenneth Starcher; Christina Humphrey Law; and the Tower Legal Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers, is 3:23-cv-00051, Kovach et al v. LHC Group, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 06, 2023, 5:09 AM