Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale and McDowell Hetherington LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica, a life insurance and financial services company, to California Central District Court. The complaint, which claims Transamerica has wrongfully denied a policyholder the cash value of the policies, was filed by Miller Barondess LLP on behalf of Allen Kovac. The case is 2:22-cv-08220, Kovac v. Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 10, 2022, 5:07 PM