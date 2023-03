New Suit - Employment Class Action

Medpro Healthcare Staffing filed an employment class action Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, alleging wage-and-hour violations, was brought on behalf of Morgan & Morgan, Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60401, Koutsofios v. Management Health Systems, LLC d/b/a A Medpro Healthcare Staffing.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 2:03 PM