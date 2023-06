Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Stantec Architecture to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of age and national origin, was filed by the Law Offices of Ruth I. Major on behalf of a former architect. The case is 1:23-cv-03666, Kousheshi v. Stantec Architecture Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 09, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Soad Kousheshi

defendants

Stantec Architecture Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination