Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Germer Beaman & Brown on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Thomas J. Henry on behalf of Lisa Christine Kourey, who contends that a Target employee negligently struck her with a u-boat cart. The case is 1:23-cv-00656, Kourey v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Christine Kourey

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Germer Gertz

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims