Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Cornerstone Brands Inc. and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of Kristin Kountz. The case is 1:22-cv-00561, Kountz v. Cornerstone Brands, Inc. et al.

Ohio

September 27, 2022, 3:06 PM