Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lagasse Branch Bell & Kinkead on Thursday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against AvalonBay to California Central District Court. The suit, over mold-related claims, was filed by the Webb Law Group on behalf of Alyse Kisty, Kai Kisty and Sylvia Kouchock. The case is 2:23-cv-00427, Kisty et al. v. AvalonBay Communities Inc. et al.

Real Estate

January 19, 2023, 8:01 PM