Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kroger to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sanes & Larkin Law Firm and Rice Law Office on behalf of Vanessa Kotrulja. The case is 4:22-cv-04048, Kotrulja v. Kroger Texas L.P. et al.