Who Got The Work

Nadia Savo of Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith has entered an appearance for Kroger in a pending trip-and-fall lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 21 in Texas Southern District Court by Sanes & Larkin and the Rice Law Office on behalf of Vanessa Kotrujla. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, is 3:22-cv-00424, Kotrujla v. Kroger Texas L.P. et al.