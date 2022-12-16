New Suit - Consumer

Camping World Holdings, an outdoor and camping gear retailer, Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New York Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action was brought by Burdge Law Office on behalf of the purchaser of a 2019 Thor 'Tuscany 45MX' luxury motor home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01343, Kotruch v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 16, 2022, 5:56 AM