New Suit

J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Julio Cruz were sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by Andrew Park PC on behalf of Michael Kotowski. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05430, Kotowski v. Cruz et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 07, 2022, 4:18 AM