New Suit - Employment

IBM was sued Thursday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of veteran salesperson who seeks over $1 million in unpaid sales commissions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00818, Koteen v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

March 24, 2023, 6:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Marcie Koteen

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

International Business Machines Corporation

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches