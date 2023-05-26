J. Alexander Dattilo of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Maricopa County Special Health Care District in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed April 11 in Arizona District Court, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees’ overtime wages or to provide legally mandated lunch breaks. The suit was brought by Josephson Dunlap LLP, Bruckner Burch PLLC, Anderson Alexander PLLC and Randall Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan, is 2:23-cv-00613, Kostov v. Maricopa County Special Health Care District.
Health Care
May 26, 2023, 10:24 AM