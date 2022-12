New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Clorox was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's recent recall of Pine-Sol cleaning products. The suit, brought by Squitieri & Fearon, alleges that the products contain dangerous levels of harmful bacteria including pseudomonas aeruginosa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10450, Kossel v. Clorox Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 10, 2022, 10:50 AM