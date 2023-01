Who Got The Work

Partner Patrick D. Geraghty of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Luan Krosi and Trans-Porte Inc. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed Dec. 12 in New York Eastern District Court by Jaroslawicz & Jaros on behalf of Troy D. Kosse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 2:22-cv-07525, Kosse v. Trans-Porte Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 28, 2023, 2:44 PM