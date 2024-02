News From Law.com

Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder has racked up 83 plaintiffs in the mass tort litigation against Yale University for its alleged failure to protect patients from agonizingly invasive procedures due to a nurse diverting fentanyl. Individual cases have been filed by Koskoff as plaintiffs come forward. The firm is seeking to consolidate the cases.

Connecticut

February 06, 2024, 4:25 PM

