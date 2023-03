Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PennyMac Loan Services to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Chalice Kosier and Jason Neil Kosier. The case is 6:23-cv-00203, Kosier et al v. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 21, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Chalice Kosier

Jason Neil Kosier

defendants

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.

Mackie Wolf Zientz Mann P.C.

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property