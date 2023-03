Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against DuPont subsidiary DDP Specialty Electronic Materials US to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Mastromarco Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated over his disability. The case is 2:23-cv-10625, Koscielski v. DDP Specialty Electronic Materials US, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 16, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Koscielski

defendants

Ddp Specialty Electronic Materials US, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation