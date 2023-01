New Suit

Greenberg Traurig filed an immigration lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ahmet Korukou. The suit accuses the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other defendants of unreasonable delay in processing the plaintiff's petition to remove conditional basis of lawful permanent residence status. The case is 1:23-cv-00693, Korukou v. Jaddou et al.

Government

January 27, 2023, 4:50 AM