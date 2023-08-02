New Suit - Employment Discrimination

UPS was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Wednesday in Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by Ralston Kinney on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for missing too much time due to diabetes, lupus and other health issues. According to the complaint, the defendant had accommodated the plaintiff's disabilities for nine years until the plaintiff began reporting to a new supervisor and manager. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02337, Korte v. United Parcel Service Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 02, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Korte

Plaintiffs

Ralston Kinney LLC

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA