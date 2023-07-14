New Suit - Wrongful Death

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Joseph Korn, as personal representative of Jason Rodhouse, who allegedly collapsed in his stateroom shower aboard a Carnival vessel. According to the complaint, Carnival employees failed to assess Rodhouse's medical condition in a timely manner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22632, Korn v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 14, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Korn

Plaintiffs

Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman

defendants

Carnival Corporation

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel