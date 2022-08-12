Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Blackstone Labs and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sabaj Law on behalf of Maciej Koralewski, a Polish weight lifter who competes in international championships. The plaintiff contends that taking the defendants' supplement Anogenin for an extended period caused him to test positive for 'doping,' resulting in his being banned from participating in competitions for two years, and the forfeiture of his medals and awards. The case is 1:22-cv-04751, Koralewski v. Blackstone Labs, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 12, 2022, 1:01 PM