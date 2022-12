Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mintzer Sarowitz Zeris Ledva & Meyers on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lowe's to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by Poe Law on behalf of Daniel John Koppers. The case is 1:22-cv-03345, Koppers v. Lowe's Home Improvement, LLC d/b/a Lowes Home Centers, LLC/Lowe's.