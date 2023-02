New Suit - Employment

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, was sued Friday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by Roush & Stilz on behalf of an employee who contends she was wrongfully denied an accommodation request to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00772, Kopchak v. Charter Communications, LLC.

Telecommunications

February 24, 2023, 6:53 PM