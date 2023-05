Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Murphy, Rogers, Sloss, Gambel & Tompkins on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Boyd Racing, doing business as Delta Downs Racetrack Casino and Hotel, Travelers Indemnity and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Townsley Law Firm on behalf of Draughn Koonce. The case is 2:23-cv-00702, Koonce v. Boyd Racing, LLC d/b/a Delta Downs Racetrack Casino and Hotel et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Draughn Koonce

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Boyd Racing, LLC d/b/a Delta Downs Racetrack Casino and Hotel

W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company

defendant counsels

Murphy Rogers Et Al

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims