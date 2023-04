New Suit - Contract

Bed Bath & Beyond was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Kyko Global Inc. on behalf of Koolatron Corp., alleges Bed Bath & Beyond failed to pay Koolatron for products that it delivered to the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10843, Koolatron Corporation v. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Koolatron Corporation

Kyko Global Inc

defendants

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract