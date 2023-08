Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Gehling Osborn Law Firm and Haws-KM PA on Friday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against BNSF Railway to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a 2018 train derailment and chemical spill in Lyon County, was filed by Murphy Collins & McGill on behalf of Helen Kooima, John Kooima and other plaintiffs. The case is 5:23-cv-04041, Kooima et al. v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Helen Kooima

John Kooima

Kristi Kooima

Philip Kooima

Plaintiffs

Murphy Collins & Mcgill PLC

Murphy, Collins & Bixerman, PLC

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

defendant counsels

Gehling Osborn Law Firm

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference